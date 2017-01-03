Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Philippine FDA orders Sanofi to take down dengue vaccine ads
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » German jobless rate ticks…

German jobless rate ticks up to 5.8 pct but trend positive

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 4:52 am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 percent in December due to seasonal factors, but the number of people out of work was lower than a year earlier.

The Federal Labor Agency said Tuesday that the unadjusted jobless rate was up from 5.7 percent in November, with 2.568 million people registered as unemployed. That’s 36,000 more than in November — but 113,000 fewer than in December 2015, when the jobless rate was 6.1 percent.

The unemployment rate in Europe’s biggest economy regularly rises during the winter months when jobs in some sectors, like construction, are less available.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » German jobless rate ticks…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1923: Teapot Dome Scandal

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Philippine FDA orders Sanofi to take down dengue vaccine ads