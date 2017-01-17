Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story UN forecasts modest economic recovery but no robust revival
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Grain higher, livestock higher

Grain higher, livestock higher

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 11:07 am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 10.20 cents higher at $4.3620 a bushel; March corn was up 5.40 cents at $3.64 a bushel; March oats was up 9.60 cents at $2.5220 a bushel while January soybeans gained 21 cents to $10.6720 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

February live cattle was .70 cent higher at $1.1923 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .35 cent at $1.3080 pound; February lean hogs gained .08 cent to $.6668 a pound.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Grain higher, livestock higher
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story UN forecasts modest economic recovery but no robust revival