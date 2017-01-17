Sports Listen

Grain higher, livestock higher

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 3:43 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Mar. was up 7.505 cents to 4.3350 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 7 cents at 3.6550 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 6.75 cents at $2.4925 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 23 cents to $10.6925 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. February live cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.1957 a pound; January feeder cattle gained .47 cent at $1.3092 a pound; while February lean hogs rose .20 cent at $.6580 a pound.

