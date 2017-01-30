Grain lower; livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March delivery was 5 cents lower at $4.1540 a bushel; March corn was down 4.60 cents at $3.5760 a bushel; March oats was down 4.40 cents at $2.4860 a bushel while March soybeans lost 23.60 cents to $10.2540 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
February live cattle was 1.68 cents lower at $1.1665 a pound; March feeder cattle was down 2.78 cents at $1.2468 pound; February lean hogs gained .45 cent to $.6735 a pound.