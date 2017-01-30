Sports Listen

Grain lower; livestock mixed

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 10:41 am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for March delivery was 5 cents lower at $4.1540 a bushel; March corn was down 4.60 cents at $3.5760 a bushel; March oats was down 4.40 cents at $2.4860 a bushel while March soybeans lost 23.60 cents to $10.2540 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

February live cattle was 1.68 cents lower at $1.1665 a pound; March feeder cattle was down 2.78 cents at $1.2468 pound; February lean hogs gained .45 cent to $.6735 a pound.

