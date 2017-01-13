Grain mostly lower, livestock mostly lower

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for March delivery was 5.20 cents lower at $4.21 a bushel; March corn was down 2.20 cent at $3.56 a bushel; March oats was up 4.60 cents at $2.4040 a bushel while January soybeans lost 2.40 cents to $10.2940 a bushel.
Beef mostly lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
February live cattle was .15 cent lower at $1.1733 a pound; January feeder cattle was down .25 cent at $1.3008 pound; February lean hogs lost .88 cent to $.6508 a pound.