Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story VW will appeal court order to buy back customer’s diesel car
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Greece sells state-owned railway…

Greece sells state-owned railway operator to Italian firm

By The Associated Press January 18, 2017 6:38 am
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s privatization agency has signed a deal to sell the country’s state-owned Trainose railway operator to Italian state’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane for 45 million euros ($48 million).

The agency says the sale of its 100 percent stake to the Italian railway company is subject to approval by European Union authorities.

Wednesday’s agreement is part of Greece’s huge, but dragging, drive to sell off state assets, required under the terms of its bailout agreements with the country’s European partners and the International Monetary Fund.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The country has depended on international rescue loans since it lost market access in 2010, after revelations it underreported budgetary overspending.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Greece sells state-owned railway…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story VW will appeal court order to buy back customer’s diesel car