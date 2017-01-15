Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Asian shares mostly lower amid Brexit worries, Takata falls
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Hong Kong tycoon Li…

Hong Kong tycoon Li to buy Australian energy firm Duet

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 10:36 pm
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — A group led by Hong Kong billionaire tycoon Li Ka-shing’s infrastructure business is buying Australian energy company Duet in a multibillion dollar deal.

Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings and Li’s property and power utility companies said Monday they are proposing to buy the company for 3 Australian dollars a share, in an acquisition worth A$7.4 billion ($5.5 billion).

The investment still needs approval from Australian regulators and Duet shareholders.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Duet said its board is recommending shareholders approve the deal.

Advertisement

The deal signifies Li’s undiminished interest in Australian investments even after being dealt a setback last year when the government blocked a $10 billion joint offer with Chinese state-owned State Grid for a Sydney electric grid lease. That deal was rejected on national security grounds.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Hong Kong tycoon Li…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Asian shares mostly lower amid Brexit worries, Takata falls