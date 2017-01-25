Sports Listen

Idaho man admits to federal hate crime in gay man killing

By REBECCA BOONE January 25, 2017 6:58 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has agreed to plead guilty to a federal hate crime in the death of a gay man in exchange for a chance at a 28-year sentence instead of life in prison.

Kelly Schneider admits in court documents he lured victim Steven Nelson to a remote area and used steel-toed boots to kick Nelson 20 to 30 times while Nelson begged for his life.

The plea agreement documents filed in Boise’s U.S. District Court Wednesday also said Schneider posed a sex solicitation ad online to set up the meeting with Nelson.

The documents say Schneider admitted stripping Nelson of his clothes after the assault and stealing his car.

Nelson was left alone in the isolated wilderness area and died after finding help at a home about half-mile away.

Business News U.S. News
