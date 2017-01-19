Sports Listen

Indonesia names former airline boss as bribery suspect

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 7:43 am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-graft commission has named a former top executive of national flag carrier Garuda as a suspect in a case involving bribes for the purchase of Rolls Royce aircraft engines.

A deputy chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Laode Syarif, said Thursday that the bribery occurred between 2005 and 2014, the period when Emirsyah Satar was Garuda’s president-director.

Satar is alleged to have received bribes totaling $3.45 million for procurement of Rolls-Royce engines for some 50 Airbus planes owned by Garuda.

Syarif said Satar received the bribes via another suspect who has a Singapore-based company but was not identified.

Rolls Royce on Tuesday agreed to pay 671 million pounds ($808 million) to settle bribery and corruption charges brought by authorities in Britain, the U.S. and Brazil.

