Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » J&J to buy Swiss…

J&J to buy Swiss biopharma firm Actelion for $30 billion

By master January 26, 2017 5:15 am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is buying Swiss biopharmaceutical company Actelion Ltd. for about $30 billion, handing the U.S.-based health care products giant a chance to boost its presence in innovative biotech treatments.

Under the deal announced Thursday, the New Jersey-based maker of Band-Aids and prescription drugs says it will boost its portfolio of medicines and late-stage products in a complementary fit with Actelion’s area of expertise.

Actelion’s research and development unit is to be spun off into a Swiss-based stand-alone company.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

Shares of Actelion jumped around 20 percent to 46.20 Swiss francs Zurich trading following the announcement.

Advertisement

The deal, approved unanimously by both companies’ boards, is to be completed in the second quarter, pending regulatory approvals.

J&J says it expects the deal to immediately boost revenues and earnings per share.

Topics:
Business News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » J&J to buy Swiss…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended