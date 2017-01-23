Sports Listen

Kuwait state oil company says onshore oil leak contained

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 2:47 am
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait’s national oil company says it has contained an oil leak at one of its southwestern oil fields.

Monday’s statement by the Kuwait Oil Co. did not identify the onshore oil field affected by the leak, which began Sunday.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency said the leak hit the al-Maqwa field. It offered no details about how many barrels of oil had been spilled.

OPEC member Kuwait is a major oil producer. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says Kuwait produces some 2.7 million barrels of crude oil a day and holds the world’s sixth-largest oil reserves.

In August, Kuwait announced a spill at its Ahmadi field. A February fire struck another oil well after a spill. A 2015 fire at a workers residence at al-Maqwa injured three people.

