Man pleads guilty after argument over texts leads to slaying

ACCOMAC, Va. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to killing a 13-year-old boy during an argument that started over text messages.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports (http://delmarvane.ws/2kk3hN9) 24-year-old Nicholas White, of Onancock, pleaded guilty in an Accomack County court to voluntary manslaughter and use of a sawed-off shotgun in the 2015 shooting death of Breonya Collins.

According to court testimony, White and his 16-year-old girlfriend thought they were home alone on Oct. 16, 2015 when she began arguing with him about text messages he was sending.

Hearing the argument and fearing his sister was in danger, Collins entered the room with a shotgun and pointed it at White. White responded by producing his own gun, pointing it at Collins, and shooting him in the head, killing the boy.