Sports Listen

Trending:

Records ManagementOPMCongressTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story German inflation highest in 3 years on fuel prices Next Story Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: An…

Markets Right Now: An early stock rally loses steam by noon

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 12:03 pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

An early gain for stocks on the first trading day of 2017 was mostly gone by midday.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.

Phone companies remained higher Tuesday, but utilities and real estate stocks fell as interest rates climbed.

Advertisement

Verizon rose 2 percent, the biggest gain in the Dow Jones industrial average.

The Dow gained 46 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,807. It was up 175 points earlier.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index climbed 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,249. The Nasdaq composite increased 24 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,407.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.47 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

The stock market opened the year on a strong note, led by big gains in banks and energy companies.

Major U.S. indexes were broadly higher in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday as markets reopened after the New Year’s Day holiday.

Marathon Petroleum rose 6 percent and oil rig operator Transocean climbed 4 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

The price of crude oil rose 2 percent to $55 a barrel.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 162 points, or 0.8 percent, to 19,918.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 16 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,254. The Nasdaq composite increased 38 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,421.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Markets Right Now: An…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1959: Alaska admitted as 49th U.S. state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story German inflation highest in 3 years on fuel prices Next Story Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs