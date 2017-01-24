Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in early trade

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:42 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Materials and energy companies are leading an early gain for U.S. stocks.

Southwestern Energy rose 2 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Mining company Freeport-McMoRan jumped 4.5 percent.

Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex and other paper products, rose 3 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Verizon slumped 4 percent after its results fell short of most expectations for the fourth quarter.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,268.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 19,801. The Nasdaq composite rose 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,569.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.43 percent.

