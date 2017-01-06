Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 9:40 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in high-dividend stocks like phone companies and utilities.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, after the government reported Friday that employers added jobs at a steady pace last month and the unemployment rate ticked up because more people were looking for work.

Amgen climbed and Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell after a court moved to block sales of Sanofi and Regeneron’s cholesterol drug.

Gap rose after reporting encouraging holiday-season sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,853.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,265. The Nasdaq was flat at 5,487.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40 percent.

