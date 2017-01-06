Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in high-dividend stocks like phone companies and utilities.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, after the government reported Friday that employers added jobs at a steady pace last month and the unemployment rate ticked up because more people were looking for work.
Amgen climbed and Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell after a court moved to block sales of Sanofi and Regeneron’s cholesterol drug.
Gap rose after reporting encouraging holiday-season sales.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,853.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,265. The Nasdaq was flat at 5,487.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40 percent.