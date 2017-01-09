Sports Listen

Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:40 am
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in energy companies and banks.

Oil and gas companies had some of the biggest losses in early trading Monday as energy prices fell. Rig operator Transocean slumped 4 percent and Southwestern Energy fell 3.5 percent.

Banks were also posting losses. Wells Fargo fell 1 percent.

In earnings news, lighting maker Acuity Brands dropped 17 percent after reporting results that fell well short of what analysts were expecting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,916.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave back 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,272. The Nasdaq edged up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,527.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.37 percent.

