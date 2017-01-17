Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and health care companies.

Comerica fell 4.5 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Drugmaker Celgene lost 3.4 percent.

The British pound rose sharply against other currencies after British Prime Minister Theresa May said her country will remain open to new trade opportunities even as it withdraws from the European Union’s single market.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,266.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,832. The Nasdaq composite lost 36 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,537.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.32 percent.