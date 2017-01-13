Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Powder falls from plane vent, triggers emergency response Next Story US wholesale prices rise 0.3 pct., led by costlier gas, food
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » More pay, greater confidence…

More pay, greater confidence lifts US retail sales 0.6 pct.

By CHRISTOPHER S. RUGABER January 13, 2017 8:31 am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans stepped up their auto buying and holiday shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and a solid increase in hourly pay.

The Commerce Department says retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent, following a small 0.2 percent gain in November.

Auto sales jumped 2.4 percent in December, the biggest gain since April. Gas station sales rose 2 percent, largely because of higher prices. Excluding autos and gas, retail sales overall were flat.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Still, online retailers in particular reported better sales. Consumer confidence has soared after the election, reaching the highest levels in nearly a decade. Small businesses are also more bullish. And Americans’ paychecks are getting fatter: Average hourly pay rose 2.9 percent in December from a year earlier, the most in seven years.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » More pay, greater confidence…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Powder falls from plane vent, triggers emergency response Next Story US wholesale prices rise 0.3 pct., led by costlier gas, food