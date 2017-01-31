Sports Listen

Trending:

NavyHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » New hospital set to…

New hospital set to open next month in Accomack County

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:56 am < a min read
Share

ONLEY, Va. (AP) — A new hospital in Accomack County is getting ready to open next month.

Local news outlets report that the new Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital is nearing completion after nearly three years. It’s scheduled to open for business Feb. 25.

The $90 million campus in Onley will replace the present one in Nasswadox and consists of three buildings, including the hospital, cancer center and office building.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Administrator John Peterman says the new facility is one of a kind, offering Eastern Shore residents a modern hospital with access to the latest technology.

Advertisement

Additionally, the 52 patient rooms are all private and are nearly double in size to rooms in the old hospital.

The public can tour the new hospital and cancer center on Saturday and again on Feb. 12. R.S.V.P. at riversideonline.com/tour.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » New hospital set to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1971: Apollo 14 departs for the moon

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended