New solar farms produce enough to power for 14K homes

NOFOLK, Va. (AP) — Three facilities that generate electricity through solar power have recently come online in Virginia.

Dominion Virginia Power says in a press release that the combined 235,000 solar panels are enough to power 14,000 homes.

The solar farms are located in central and eastern Virginia, including Isle of Wight County. They became part of the grid in December.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2jnRERA) that the Isle of Wight facility sits on more than 100 acres of farmland that once grew broccoli and collards. Jimmy Oliver, a co-owner of the family owned farm, says leasing the land to the power company guaranteed more income than being “at the mercy of Mother Nature.”

Advertisement

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/