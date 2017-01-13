Sports Listen

Trending:

OPMDoDPay freeezeTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Nintendo: Nintendo Switch game console to launch in March Next Story India’s low-cost airline to buy up to 205 new Boeing planes
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » New solar farms produce…

New solar farms produce enough to power for 14K homes

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 5:20 am
Share

NOFOLK, Va. (AP) — Three facilities that generate electricity through solar power have recently come online in Virginia.

Dominion Virginia Power says in a press release that the combined 235,000 solar panels are enough to power 14,000 homes.

The solar farms are located in central and eastern Virginia, including Isle of Wight County. They became part of the grid in December.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2jnRERA) that the Isle of Wight facility sits on more than 100 acres of farmland that once grew broccoli and collards. Jimmy Oliver, a co-owner of the family owned farm, says leasing the land to the power company guaranteed more income than being “at the mercy of Mother Nature.”

Advertisement

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » New solar farms produce…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sniffing the mail for contraband

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1942: FDR reinstates National War Labor Board

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Nintendo: Nintendo Switch game console to launch in March Next Story India’s low-cost airline to buy up to 205 new Boeing planes