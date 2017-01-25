Sports Listen

Norfolk Southern tops 4Q profit forecasts

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 8:26 am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $416 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.42.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.5 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.67 billion, or $5.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.89 billion.

Norfolk Southern shares have risen nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed roughly 2 percent. The stock has increased 72 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC

Keywords: Norfolk Southern, Earnings Report

Business News
