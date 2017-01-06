Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Oxy Reckitt Benckiser ex-chief get 7 years in prison
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Officials to probe train's…

Officials to probe train’s erratic speed just before crash

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 12:19 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal investigators will be looking into why a packed Long Island Rail road commuter train was traveling erratically at twice the speed limit when it crashed at a rail terminal, injuring more than 100 people.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ted Turpin said Thursday the train had been traveling at least 10 mph when it train slammed into the end of a platform at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning; the terminal’s speed limit is 5 mph.

A U.S. official briefed on the investigation said the train had erratically changed speeds in the three minutes before the crash, accelerating and decelerating between 2 and 10 mph.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

The official, who was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to speak publicly about it and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the train was traveling at allowable speeds as it approached the station.

Advertisement

Federal investigators also will test the train’s engineer for sleep apnea because he exhibited “typical risk factors” for the disorder, the official said, describing the engineer as overweight and adding his wife had complained he snores at night.

The 50-year-old engineer, whose name wasn’t released, told investigators he has no memory of the crash and wasn’t using a cellphone at the time, Turpin said.

“The engineer was unable to recall striking the end of the track,” Turpin said. “He does recall entering the station and controlling the speed of the train.”

The engineer was given a drug test, Turpin said, but the results are not yet known.

About 100 people were treated for minor injuries after the crash. The most serious injury appeared to be a broken leg.

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Officials to probe train's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Oxy Reckitt Benckiser ex-chief get 7 years in prison