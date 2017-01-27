Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Police: Burger King workers…

Police: Burger King workers sold marijuana at drive-thru

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 8:22 am
Share

EPPING, N.H. (AP) — Police say two employees at a New Hampshire Burger King have been arrested on drug charges after authorities were tipped off that drive-thru customers who asked for extra crispy fries got marijuana with their meal.

NH1 reports (http://bit.ly/2jViBwC) Epping Police Chief Mike Wallace said 20-year-old Garrett Norris was arrested Saturday after police conducted a sting operation. Also arrested was 19-year-old Meagan Dearborn, the shift manager.

Wallace said drive-thru buyers would ask for “Nasty Boy,” then for extra crispy fries.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Wallace said the drugs weren’t put in the food; they were sold in a separate container. He said the operation didn’t involve the franchise owners.

Advertisement

Norris and Dearborn are scheduled for arraignment Feb. 28. It wasn’t known if they had lawyers and phone numbers couldn’t be found for them.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Police: Burger King workers…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended