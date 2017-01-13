Airline: Non-toxic de-icer triggered emergency response

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alaska Airlines says that a nontoxic de-icer caused attendants to fall ill on a flight, triggering a hazardous material response when the plane landed in San Jose, California.

The airline says two flight attendants reported feeling ill Thursday after a white powder fell from an air vent in the galley in the front of the plane.

One attendant was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. She has been released and reported feeling fine Friday, the airline said in a statement.

The plane was removed from service and its ventilation system “will be thoroughly cleaned” before the aircraft is put back into service, the statement said.

Advertisement

The airline says it uses a de-icing fluid that is non-toxic.

Alaska Airlines spokeswoman Ann Zaninovich said no passengers reported any symptoms and that the pilots weren’t affected.

A preliminary investigation had revealed the substance was probably residue from the aircraft’s de-icing system.