Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story China’s GAC could sell SUV in US for small-car price by 2019
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » President of Richmond Fed…

President of Richmond Fed Bank retiring in October

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER January 10, 2017 2:03 pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeffrey Lacker, the president of the Federal Reserve’s Richmond bank, announced Wednesday that he plans to retire on Oct. 1, stepping down after 28 years at the bank.

Lacker becomes the second of the Fed’s 12 regional bank presidents who will be departing this year. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart is retiring at the end of February.

Margaret Lewis, chair of the Richmond Fed’s board of directors, said that she would lead a search committee to select a successor. Lacker, who had been an economics professor at Purdue University, joined the Richmond Fed in 1989 and served in a variety of leadership positions before becoming president of the bank in August 2004.

See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » President of Richmond Fed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story China’s GAC could sell SUV in US for small-car price by 2019