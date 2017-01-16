Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story European eyewear giant in merger of Luxottica and Essilor
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Saudi's Flynas to buy…

Saudi’s Flynas to buy 80 Airbus A320neo planes in $8.6B deal

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 7:36 am
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus says it has agreed to sell a total of 80 A320neo planes to Saudi Arabian low-cost airline Flynas in a deal worth $8.6 billion.

The agreement announced Monday includes a new order for 60 of the single-aisle aircraft and upgrades an existing order for 20 of the less-advanced A320ceo model.

The value of the 60 additional planes alone is $6.4 billion at list prices, though airlines typically negotiate discounts for large orders.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Riyadh-based Flynas is a low-cost airline previously known as Nas Air that flies to domestic Saudi and regional destinations.

Advertisement

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Company owns just over a 34 percent stake in the airline. It announced the value of the deal Thursday but did not disclose details of the aircraft involved.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Saudi's Flynas to buy…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story European eyewear giant in merger of Luxottica and Essilor