Several hurt in possible explosion at Minnesota truck plant

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 1:21 pm
DODGE CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Emergency crews are at the scene of a possible explosion that injured several people at a truck plant in southeastern Minnesota.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at McNeilus, a truck manufacturer in Dodge Center.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson tells KTTC-TV (http://bit.ly/2jjSXB2 ) that five people are hurt. Christianson says two people have been airlifted to a hospital while three others were taken by ambulance.

The road to the plant is blocked off. Several law enforcement vehicles are outside the building.

A woman answering the phone says the company has no comment.

Information from: KTTC-TV, http://www.kttc.com

