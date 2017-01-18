Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Airbnb, others sued in France for alleged unfair practices
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Target lowers 4Q profit…

Target lowers 4Q profit and sales outlook

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO January 18, 2017 7:30 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is lowering its fourth-quarter profit and sales outlook after the discounter says it had sluggish holiday sales and traffic in its stores that offset a surging online business.

Target says revenue at stores opened at least a year for the November and December period were down 1.3 percent. The company now says that the key barometer for a retailer’s health will decline 1 percent to 1.5 percent in the quarter, compared to guidance of down 1 percent to up 1 percent.

Target says costs associated with shifting its efforts to online services and a highly promotional environment hurt fourth-quarter margins.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The lower expectations is a setback for Target, which is trying to reinvent itself to be more nimble in a changing landscape. It also underscores the challenges for the industry.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Target lowers 4Q profit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Airbnb, others sued in France for alleged unfair practices