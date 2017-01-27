Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Tesco merges with Booker…

Tesco merges with Booker in $4.7 billion deal

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 5:23 am
Share

LONDON (AP) — Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, has agreed to buy food wholesaler Booker Group for 3.7 billion pounds ($4.7 billion), as it seeks to boost growth by supplying products to rivals such as convenience stores and independent retailers.

Tesco says it will pay the equivalent of 205.3 pence in cash and stock for each Booker share, 12 percent more than the closing price on Jan. 26.

CEO Dave Lewis says the merger will “enhance Tesco’s growth prospects by creating the U.K.’s leading food business with combined expertise in retail, wholesale, supply chain and digital.”

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Analyst Richard Lim of Retail Economics says Tesco’s “laser-like focus on the core U.K. food business is cutting deeper down the supply chain.”

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Tesco merges with Booker…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended