Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Tests: Maintenance workers killed…

Tests: Maintenance workers killed by train were on drugs

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 12:02 pm
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal safety officials say both maintenance workers killed by an Amtrak train in April near Philadelphia were on drugs when the crash happened.

Toxicology reports released Thursday show backhoe operator Joseph Carter Jr. had cocaine in his system and supervisor Peter Adamovich tested positive for morphine, codeine and oxycodone.

The workers were struck by a train traveling at 100 mph while performing maintenance along the tracks. Tests show the train’s engineer tested positive for marijuana.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Investigators are blaming at a lax safety culture for putting the workers in harm’s way.

Advertisement

The track where the backhoe was working was closed to trains until about 20 minutes before the crash.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators found a foreman supervising the maintenance work never called the train dispatcher to request that the track be closed again.

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Tests: Maintenance workers killed…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended