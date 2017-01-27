Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » UBS reports 22-percent drop…

UBS reports 22-percent drop in 4Q net amid tax effects

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 2:40 am
Share

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss bank UBS has reported a 22-percent drop in net income in the fourth quarter last year, due in part to tax effects, but says rising investor confidence in the United States could boost its wealth management business.

Citing “very challenging” market conditions in 2016, the bank reported net income of 738 million Swiss francs ($736 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 949 million a year earlier.

UBS also recorded more than 1 billion francs in negative income due to cash-flow hedges, citing a drop in unrealized gains from hedging derivatives as long-term interest rates increased.

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Net operating profit jumped to 848 million francs, up from 234 million a year earlier.

Advertisement

For the full year, net income plunged to 3.3 billion francs, from 6.2 billion in 2015.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » UBS reports 22-percent drop…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended