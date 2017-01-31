Sports Listen

Under Armour misses Street 4Q forecasts

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 7:32 am < a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $104.9 million.

The Baltimore company said Tuesday it had profit of 23 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 21 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.41 billion.

Under Armour shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

