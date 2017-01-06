Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia shares falter as investors watch dollar, await job data

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares wavered today, with the dollar’s recent weakness dampening sentiment among investors who are also shying away from risky positions before the release of key U.S. jobs data.

The South Korean electronics maker Samsung posted its fattest quarterly profit in three years, boosting shares by 2 percent and shoring up stock market sentiment.

Toyota Motor Corp. stock fell 2 percent Friday morning after President-elect Donald Trump said on Twitter that the Japanese automaker would face a “big border tax” if it goes ahead with plans on a new Mexico plant.

Markets are awaiting a U.S. government report on employment due later today that Fed officials will factor into future decisions on interest rate policy. Economists expect a gain of 173,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.

On Wall Street yesterday, the Dow Jones industrial average sank 42.87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,899.29. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 1.75 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,269. The Nasdaq composite rose 10.93 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,487.94. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks surrendered 16.02 points, or 1.2 percent, to 1,371.94.

The dollar rose against the yen and the euro.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil inched up but remains under $54 a barrel.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports scheduled for release today

WASHINGTON (AP) —The Labor Department will release employment data for December today.

Also, the Commerce Department will report on the U.S. trade gap for November as well as U.S. factory orders in November.

ECONOMY

Final jobs report for Obama presidency expected to be solid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last major economic report card for President Barack Obama arrives today with the release of the December jobs figures. The report will cap a long record of robust hiring after the Great Recession, though one that had many people feeling left out.

When Obama took office in January 2009, the economy was hemorrhaging jobs from employers who were panicking in the face of plummeting demand and a financial crisis that froze credit. When the bleeding finally stopped in February 2010, 8.7 million jobs had vanished.

The unemployment rate peaked at a quarter-century high of 10 percent in October 2009. Just over seven years later, it has reached a nine-year low of 4.6 percent.

Hiring was slow at first but soon accelerated and has been consistently solid through most of the recovery. The U.S. has gained 15.4 million jobs over 74 consecutive months — the longest streak of job gains on record.

December is sure to extend the streak, though likely at a more modest pace than prevailed a couple of years ago: Economists have forecast that employers added 173,000 jobs in December, according to data provider FactSet. The unemployment rate is thought to have risen slightly to 4.7 percent.

Weak spots remain in the job market: A smaller share of Americans either have a job or are looking for one than before the recession. That is particularly true for men. Many men, especially those without a college education, have suffered as the job market has shifted away from blue collar work such as manufacturing and mining toward industries that either require higher skills or that pay less.

ONLINE HOLIDAY SALES

Online holiday sales rise 11 percent to $91.7 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Online sales during the recently concluded holiday season rose to $91.7 billion, topping 2015’s tally by 11 percent.

That’s according to Adobe, which says over $1 billion in sales were generated on 57 of the 61 days between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

Mobile sales — those made on smartphones and tablets — rose 23 percent to $28.43 billion.

Adobe says it measures 80 percent of all online transactions from the top 100 U.S. retailers.

Separately, ComScore says its data shows a 12 percent increase in desktop online holiday sales, to $63.1 billion. Cyber Monday — the Monday after Thanksgiving — ranked as the year’s heaviest spending day, with desktop buying exceeding $2 billion for the third straight year.

JAPAN-TOYOTA-TRUMP

Toyota stock dip after Trump tweet on planned Mexico plant

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. stock is skidding in Tokyo trading after President-elect Donald Trump said on Twitter that the Japanese automaker faces a “big border tax” if it goes ahead with plans on a new Mexico plant.

Toyota in Japan had no further comments beyond what it released in the U.S., which did not directly address Trump’s tweet but stressed that Toyota has been in the U.S. for six decades and that the Mexico plant will not affect jobs or production in the U.S.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda made similar comments Thursday, ahead of the tweet, telling reporters at a New Year’s gathering for auto businesses that Toyota is a “good corporate citizen” and, like Trump, wants to make “America strong.”

MEXICO-FORD

Mexican Ford plant workers blame Trump for dashed dreams

VILLA DE REYES, Mexico (AP) — Cancellation of a $1.6 billion Ford assembly plant has stunned workers at the site in north-central Mexico, with many blaming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, though the company says the decision was based on supply and demand.

The long-awaited plant had promised 2,800 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect ones through Ford’s supply chain. Word spread quickly through cellphone messages and shouts between co-workers at the sprawling 700-acre high desert site in north-central Mexico.

Higinio Salazar, a security guard who spent the past five months logging traffic into and out of the site and hoped to have steady work for months to come says “It was on orders of Mr. Trump.”

Ford’s announcement sent shockwaves across Mexico, which has become tightly meshed with the U.S. economy since the advent of the North American Free Trade Agreement, sending 80 percent of its $532 billion in exports across the border in 2015. The U.S. government says $100 billion of that was in vehicles and parts, making Mexico the biggest exporter of automotive products to the United States. Mexico’s auto plants now account for 20 percent of all light vehicles built in North America, according to industry figures.

EARNS-SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung’s profit jumps 50 percent despite Galaxy fiasco

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics says its September-December profit surged 50 percent despite the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

The South Korean company’s mainstay semiconductor department cashed in on strong demand and tight supply for microchips during the period. Its semiconductor division is estimated to have contributed to more than half of its quarterly earnings.

Samsung posted 9.2 trillion won ($7.8 billion) in operating profit in its earnings preview Friday, up from 6.1 trillion won a year earlier.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected 8 trillion won.

Sales fell 1 percent to 53 trillion won ($44.9 billion).

Samsung said that it will share “very soon” details on why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones caught fire last year, leading to the recall of millions of the devices from consumers around the world.

STARBUCKS-EGGS

Starbucks hopes a grab-and-go egg snack will help food sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks will start selling a new bite-sized egg snack next week, the first of a series of new food options that the coffee chain hopes will boost sales.

The new item, called Sous Vide Egg Bites, is a wheat-free portable egg-and-cheese mixture about the size of a golf ball. Starbucks said Thursday it spent three years developing the egg bites for customers who asked for more protein options. The Seattle-based company says customers often ordered breakfast egg sandwiches without the bread.

Starbucks Corp. says an organic soup and a gluten-free breakfast sandwich are coming later this year as it seeks to get its latte-sipping customers to buy more food.

Customers will get two egg bites, which use cage-free eggs, for $4.45.

SKOREA-HUMIDIFIER DISINFECTANT

Oxy Reckitt Benckiser ex-chief get 7 years in prison

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court has sentenced the former head of Oxy Reckitt Benckiser to seven years in prison after the company’s disinfectant for humidifiers killed scores of people.

Seoul Central District Court ruled Friday that Shin Hyun-woo, Oxy chief from 1991-2005, was guilty of accidental homicide and falsely advertising the deadly product as being safe even for children. Seven years is the maximum prison term the court could issue.

The court said the disaster could have been prevented if Shin and others in the company, a subsidiary of British consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, had tried to ensure the chemicals’ safety.

Executives at Lotte Mart, Homeplus and other retailers were also found guilty of selling the toxic product.

The fatal disinfectant, sold for about a decade until late 2011, reportedly killed more than a thousand people.