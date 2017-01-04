Stock indexes near records as car makers and retailers rise

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are rising Wednesday and some of the biggest gains are going to car companies and retailers. Auto makers General Motors and Ford are jumping as car companies report their December sales. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Russell 2000, an index of smaller companies, are both near record highs.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average added 55 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,936 as of 3:20 p.m. Eastern time. The blue-chip index is being held back by small losses from energy giant Exxon Mobil and from Microsoft.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index jumped 13 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,270. The Nasdaq composite rose 49 points, or 0.9 percent, to 5,478. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks outpaced the other indexes and advanced 20 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,385.

A SECOND LOOK: Investors snapped up consumer-focused stocks that haven’t done much celebrating since the election, like discount and apparel retailers. They haven’t done as well as the rest of the market, and some have taken sharp losses.

“They were afterthoughts in a lot of respects,” said Julian Emanuel, an equity strategist for UBS. But Emanuel said he expects those stocks to rise this year because consumer confidence remains high.

Gap, which is down more than 10 percent since the election, rose 74 cents, or 3.2 percent, to $24.22. Discount retailer Dollar Tree, which has slumped since late November, picked up $1.88, or 2.4 percent, to $79.33. Auto supplier Delphi Automotive gained $2.28, or 3.4 percent, to $69.82. Delphi said Wednesday it bought Movimento, an automotive software company.

DRIVE MY CAR: Automakers are reporting their December sales on Wednesday. General Motors said its total sales climbed 10 percent from a year ago as Chevy sales increased, and its stock rose $2.01, or 5.7 percent, to $37.16. Ford climbed 59 cents, or 4.7 percent, to $13.18. Electric car maker Tesla Motors also traded higher even though it reported disappointing fourth-quarter deliveries late Tuesday. It picked up $9.91, or 4.6 percent, to $226.90.

HERTZ FEELING GOOD: Rental car company Hertz Global Holdings climbed $1.11, or 4.9 percent, to $23.63 after investor Gamco Asset Management increased its stake in the company to 5.1 percent. A number of other activist investors own stock in Hertz. The largest by far is billionaire Carl Icahn, who holds a 35 percent stake.

MATERIAL WORLD: Companies that mine for metals and make basic materials rose as the dollar slipped away from recent highs.

Freeport-McMoRan climbed $1.01, or 7.3 percent, to $14.79 as the price of copper jumped. Other materials makers also rose. Chemicals maker LyondellBassell Industries added $2.32, or 2.7 percent, to $89.20 and Mosaic picked up $1.32, or 4.5 percent, to $30.85.

The dollar slipped to 117.60 yen from 117.68 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0467 from $1.0410.

EAT UP: Shake Shack rose $2.52, or 7 percent, to $38.65. The company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading Wednesday. When a company is added to a major stock index it typically trades higher as it’s added to various portfolios. The burger chain will replace Chemours, a former unit of DuPont, which will become part of the S&P 500.

OUT OF UNIFORM: Uniform provider UniFirst skidded $5.55, or 3.8 percent, to $197.45. The company had a weak first quarter and lowered its projections for the rest of the year. UniFirst said it lost customers in the North American energy market and demand was down. Energy companies have slashed thousands of jobs in after a slump in oil prices that lasted from mid-2014 to early last year.

ENERGY: Oil prices bounced back from early losses. Benchmark U.S. crude picked up 93 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $53.26 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 99 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $56.46 a barrel in London. However energy companies slipped, and Hess gave up $1.15, or 1.8 percent, to $61.67. The price of natural gas fell another 1.8 percent, to $3.33 per 1,000 cubic feet, after a drop of almost 11 percent Tuesday.

BONDS: Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held at 2.45 percent.

OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cent to $1.65 a gallon. Heating oil edged up 2 cents to $1.69 a gallon.

METALS: Gold picked up $3.30 to $1,165.30 an ounce and silver added 14 cents to $16.55 an ounce. Copper closed up 7 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $2.56 a pound.

OVERSEAS: France’s CAC 40 and the DAX in Germany both finished little changed. The FTSE 100 of Britain rose 0.2 percent to set another all-time high. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.5 percent in its first trading day of 2017. That was partly because the weak yen will help Japanese exporters like Honda. South Korea’s Kospi gained nearly 0.1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.1 percent.

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/marley-jay