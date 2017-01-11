VCU report: School has $6B impact on Virginia economy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report by Virginia Commonwealth University says the school generates almost $6 billion in economic activity in the state.

The recently released report also shows that VCU supports roughly 63,000 jobs across the state. That includes about 47,000 jobs in Richmond and the surrounding area.

The report was completed by the school’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis.

Researchers estimated the school’s economic impact by looking at spending by VCU, its employees, students and visitors on things like food and services.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement that the “impact of VCU upon the city of Richmond cannot be overstated.”