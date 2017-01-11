Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay freezeOGEFBITom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story Massachusetts weighs doing away with winter time shift
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » VCU report: School has…

VCU report: School has $6B impact on Virginia economy

By master January 11, 2017 4:02 am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report by Virginia Commonwealth University says the school generates almost $6 billion in economic activity in the state.

The recently released report also shows that VCU supports roughly 63,000 jobs across the state. That includes about 47,000 jobs in Richmond and the surrounding area.

The report was completed by the school’s Center for Urban and Regional Analysis.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Researchers estimated the school’s economic impact by looking at spending by VCU, its employees, students and visitors on things like food and services.

Advertisement

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement that the “impact of VCU upon the city of Richmond cannot be overstated.”

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » VCU report: School has…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CPR practice

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1861: Lincoln's Secretary of State pick accepts role

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story Massachusetts weighs doing away with winter time shift