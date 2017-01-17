Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA ACTOGEDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Previous Story New prescription: Doctor offices that look like Apple stores
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Wal-Mart to add about…

Wal-Mart to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the US

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 6:25 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Wal-Mart plans to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S. as it opens new stores and expands existing locations.

The world’s biggest retailer said Tuesday that there will also be about 24,000 construction jobs as well.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. says there will be 59 new, expanded and relocated Walmart and Sam’s Clubs facilities.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The chain is planning $6.8 billion in capital investments in the U.S. in the coming fiscal year, which starts on Feb. 1. The investments include construction and remodeling of stores, clubs and distribution centers, and the expansion of new services such as online grocery pickup.

Advertisement

Last week Amazon announced that it would add 100,000 full-time jobs over the next 18 months.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Wal-Mart to add about…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Remembering MLK

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1919: Prohibition begins

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Business News

Previous Story New prescription: Doctor offices that look like Apple stores