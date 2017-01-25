Washington County’s 2nd craft brewer has name linked to C&O

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — Washington County is welcoming its second craft brewery with a ribbon-cutting in Williamsport.

The event Wednesday marks the official opening of the Cushwa Brewing Co.

The business is in a business park near Interstate 81 but its name evokes the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, about a mile to the west.

The park’s Williamsport visitor center is inside the restored Cushwa Coal and Brick Warehouse. A stylized canal boat is part of the brewing company’s logo.

Advertisement

The brewery says in a statement that it aims to showcase the creative side of the industry, with as many as eight beers on draft in its taproom.

It also features a recent industry innovation called a crowler — a 32-ounce aluminum can that can be filled to order for carryout.