Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Washington County's 2nd craft…

Washington County’s 2nd craft brewer has name linked to C&O

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 4:54 am
Share

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — Washington County is welcoming its second craft brewery with a ribbon-cutting in Williamsport.

The event Wednesday marks the official opening of the Cushwa Brewing Co.

The business is in a business park near Interstate 81 but its name evokes the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, about a mile to the west.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

The park’s Williamsport visitor center is inside the restored Cushwa Coal and Brick Warehouse. A stylized canal boat is part of the brewing company’s logo.

Advertisement

The brewery says in a statement that it aims to showcase the creative side of the industry, with as many as eight beers on draft in its taproom.

It also features a recent industry innovation called a crowler — a 32-ounce aluminum can that can be filled to order for carryout.

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Washington County's 2nd craft…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended