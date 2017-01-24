Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Woman who maimed hand…

Woman who maimed hand in meat slicer fall wins $1.6M verdict

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:28 am
Share

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $1.6 million to a Pennsylvania woman who badly injured her right hand when a meat slicer fell and cut it.

The verdict was reached Friday in Northampton County.

Tanya Fuller was working for a company that sharpens kitchen equipment when she was hurt in July 2013.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

She was picking up the slicer from Easton Health & Rehabilitation Center and helping an employee of Healthcare Services Group load it into her van when it fell.

Advertisement

Fuller sued the nursing home and the worker’s employer, saying the worker was playing with her pit bull when the slicer cut her.

Fuller had five hand surgeries. Her index finger was amputated and her thumb was fused so she can use her hand like a claw.

Topics:
Business News Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Woman who maimed hand…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended