Worker won’t say how he ended up in cargo hold during flight

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 10:15 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A baggage handler isn’t saying how he ended up inside an aircraft’s cargo hold during a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Washington Dulles International Airport.

United Airlines announced an investigation after a vendor’s employee was found unharmed on arrival at Dulles on Sunday in the cargo area of United Express Flight 6060, operated by Mesa Airlines.

Media outlets identify the worker as 45-year-old Reginald Gaskin and report that radio transmissions reveal it was initially treated as a security incident.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2iuJUPN ) that Gaskin declined to discuss how he ended up inside the plane, saying only: “I thank God. He was with me.”

The newspaper reports that workers contacted the Federal Aviation Administration when they realized Gaskin might in the hold.

