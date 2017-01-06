Sports Listen

Yahoo deletes Trump tweet that included racist slur

By The Associated Press January 6, 2017 6:18 am
Yahoo Finance says it accidently tweeted out a racial epithet when promoting a story about the cost of President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to increase the size of the U.S. Navy.

The headline for the story on Yahoo Finance is, “Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here’s How Much It’ll Cost.” But when it was tweeted Thursday, the word “bigger” had an ‘n’ as its first letter instead of a ‘b.’

The tweet was deleted and Yahoo Finance tweeted an apology , chalking up the mishap to a spelling error.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Associated Press.

Yahoo’s mistake quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Business News U.S. News
