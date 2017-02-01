Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezePaid LeaveDoDFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 1 dead after van…

1 dead after van hit by Denver’s airport train at crossing

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:48 am < a min read
Share

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — One person is dead after being hit by Denver’s airport train at a railroad crossing.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Aurora as the train was making its way to the airport.

Aurora Police Sgt. Chris Amsler says a van drove onto the tracks as an off-duty police officer guarding the intersection tried to stop it.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

The driver was killed. Four passengers on the train suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

Amsler says it’s not clear if the crossing gates were closing when the van entered the intersection, but they did close at some point.

The crossing gates are automated, but their original software wasn’t designed to allow for potential delays or arrivals. Police officers and flaggers have been posted at railroad crossings as a temporary solution since the train opened nearly a year ago.

Topics:
Business News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 1 dead after van…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Department of Commerce and Labor created

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor lifts weights during the Ike Strength Fest competition

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended