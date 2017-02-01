Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 1 killed, 3 injured…

1 killed, 3 injured in Saudi Aramco oil pipeline leak

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 7:31 am < a min read
Share

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco says one person has been killed and three others injured as a result of an oil pipeline leak in the east of the kingdom.

The company said in a statement Sunday that an emergency response team managed to contain the leak Saturday in Abqaiq.

It did not provide details on how the contractor was killed. Two contractors who were hurt in the incident have been released from the hospital, while an Aramco employee who was injured remains in stable condition.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The company says it plans a thorough investigation of the accident.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » 1 killed, 3 injured…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended