AAA: Virginia motorists paying $2.10 a gallon for gas

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 12:00 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The price motorists are paying for a gallon of gas in Virginia is down a penny from a week ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday that the average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Virginia was $2.10, down from $2.11 a week ago.

The price of gas in the state is 19 cents below the national average of $2.29.

The average price of a gallon of gas in cities around the state includes $2.11 in Charlottesville, $2.05 in the Norfolk area, $2.08 in Richmond and $2.17 in Roanoke.

