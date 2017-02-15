Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » American Girl to sell…

American Girl to sell its first-ever boy doll

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 8:02 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in its more than 30-year history, American Girl will sell a boy version of its pricey dolls.

The 18-inch “Logan Everett” doll will go on sale this week. American Girl, which is owned by Barbie maker Mattel Inc., says Logan is a drummer and will come with a doll-sized drum kit.

It’s the latest move by Mattel to be more relevant to iPad-playing kids and their parents. A boy appeared in a Barbie commercial for the first time two years ago. And Barbie got a major makeover last year, giving the iconic doll several ethnicities and body shapes.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

To boost sales, Mattel Inc., which is based in El Segundo, California, began selling American Girl dolls in Toys R Us stores late last year. Sales of the brand rose 4 percent during the last three months of 2016.

Advertisement

Topics:
Business News Lifestyle News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » American Girl to sell…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended