Sports Listen

Trending:

Pay RaiseHiring FreezeFOIAExecutive OrderMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Apple and Arconic climb…

Apple and Arconic climb while Dominion and Apache slip

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 5:00 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $7.40 to $128.75

The technology company had a strong first quarter, including better iPhone sales.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $1.69 to $12.06

Advertisement

The chipmaker reported a profit when analysts expected a loss. Its sales were greater than expected.

Pitney Bowes Inc., down $2.78 to $13.14

The mailing equipment and software company’s sales were weaker than expected and its profit forecast was soft.

Arconic Inc., up $2.55 to $25.28

The largest investor in the lightweight aluminum products maker said the company needs new leadership to boost its stock price.

Lincoln National Corp., up $1.41 to $68.92

Bond yields and interest rates climbed, which gave bank stocks a boost.

Overstock.com Inc., up 90 cents to $17.50

The online discount retailer said it turned a profit in the latest quarter even as investors expected a loss.

Dominion Resources Inc., down $4.43 to $71.85

The energy company’s fourth-quarter results disappointed investors and its forecasts for 2017 were also weak.

Apache Corp., down $2.04 to $57.78

Energy companies continued their recent slump even though the price of oil moved slightly higher.

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Apple and Arconic climb…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

2003: Space shuttle Columbia breaks up while entering the atmosphere over Texas

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended