Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Austrian court convicts Chechen…

Austrian court convicts Chechen on terror-linked charges

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 1:44 pm < a min read
Share

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has found a Chechen refugee guilty of charges linked to terrorism and sentenced him to a 30-month prison term.

The court in the western city of Feldkirch on Monday convicted the 25-year old of “membership in a terrorist organization” and “training for terrorist purposes.”

He was accused of fighting in Syria for a sub-organization of the Islamic State group against government troops between October 2013 and March 2015 and of training on the use of firearms for “terrorist purposes.”

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The man has acknowledged fighting against government troops but says he did so for the Free Syrian Army. He denies religious motives and says he wanted to free Syria of the regime of President Bashar Assad.

Advertisement

He remains unidentified in accord with Austrian privacy laws.

Topics:
All News Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Austrian court convicts Chechen…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.