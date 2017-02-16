Sports Listen

Average US 30-year mortgage rate dips to 4.15 percent

By PAUL WISEMAN February 16, 2017 10:01 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates slipped again this week.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate loans eased to 4.15 percent from 4.17 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 3.65 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent through 2016, lowest in records going back to 1971.

The rate on 15-year mortgages dropped to 3.35 percent this week from 3.39 percent and 2.95 percent a year ago.

Both rates fell for the second straight week.

But rates have soared since President Donald Trump was elected Nov. 8. Investors have bid rates higher because they expect Trump’s plans to cut taxes and increase spending on infrastructure will boost growth and inflation.

The Federal Reserve raised short-term rates in December and is expected to continue hiking rates this year.

