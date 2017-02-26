Sports Listen

Boscov’s chairman remembered as energetic businessman

By master
February 26, 2017
READING, Pa. (AP) — Late department store chairman Albert Boscov is being remembered at a memorial service in Reading (REH’-ding), Pennsylvania, as an energetic businessman, a caring person and a tireless cheerleader for the city he loved.

Hundreds gathered Sunday at a Reading arena to honor Boscov, who died Feb. 10 at age 87.

He was credited with driving the growth of the century-old business established by his fathers to sales in excess of $1 billion and employing more than 7,500 people.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Former mayor Tom McMahon called him “one of the hardest-working and happiest people I ever knew.”

Other speakers celebrated his role in improvements in Reading and other good works.

In announcing Feb. 1 that he had terminal pancreatic cancer, Boscov said he wanted 2017 to be “our best possible year” and told co-workers “I love you all.”

