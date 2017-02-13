Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceEducation Dept.CybersecurityFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Business News

Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Britain's Co-operative bank for…

Britain’s Co-operative bank for sale amid capital concerns

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 5:42 am < a min read
Share

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Co-operative Bank is putting itself up for sale as it struggles to meet capital requirements designed to ensure financial institutions can survive hard times.

The lender says it is seeking buyers and considering other options to increase capital, a process that has been hampered by low interest rates and higher-than-expected costs of correcting past problems.

The Co-op Bank, which traces its roots to 1872, is controlled by a group of hedge funds that helped save it from collapse in 2013.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

The bank said Monday that a sale was “always considered a potential outcome of the turnaround plan.”

Advertisement

Bank of England regulators says they welcome the Co-op’s action and will “continue to assess the bank’s progress in building greater financial resilience over the coming months.”

Topics:
Business News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Business News » Britain's Co-operative bank for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Sec. of War Lindley M. Garrison resigns

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard clears path at base in Newburgh, New York

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended