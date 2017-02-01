Sports Listen

Building under construction collapses in India, killing 5

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 7:59 am < a min read
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A government official says a six-story tannery building under construction in northern India has collapsed, killing at least five workers and possibly trapping up to 50 others.

District administrator Kaushal Raj Sharma said the army has been asked to help clear the rubble and search for the missing workers. The building came crashing down on Wednesday in Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh state.

The building belongs to Mehtab Alab, a politician from the regional Samajwadi Party, which governs Uttar Pradesh state.

Building collapses are common in India, where high demand for housing and lax regulations have encouraged some builders to cut corners, use substandard materials or add unauthorized extra floors.

In 2013, 74 people were killed when an eight-story building being constructed illegally in Mumbai caved in.

